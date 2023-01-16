When Union Minister Ashwini Choubey broke down during press conference | Here's why- WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chaubey breaks into tears during a press conference

BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Monday broke down during a press conference held in Patna.

While condoling the demise of BJP leader Parasuraman Chaturvedi, who was on hunger strike in Buxar for several days demanding fair price and compensation for his land.

Farmers have been protesting in Buxar against a power company for revised compensation for their pieces of land. Recently Bihar police lathicharged protesting farmers which intensified the ongoing protests.

"Chaturvedi made sacrifices for farmers. He was on a hunger strike for days. I'm very upset,” an emotional Chaubey said.

"While I was holding a press conference in Patna, I received the sad news of the demise of a former BJP candidate from Buxar, my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi. Tears came out of my eyes. Saddened by the demise. He was carrying out Aakrosh Yatra for the demand of farmers in Buxar," he tweeted.

Earlier, The Union Minister escaped a road accident on Sunday evening in which five policemen were injured.

The accident happened when he was heading to Patna from Buxar. His convoy vehicle overturned and fell into the ditch. He later met injured police personnel at the hospital.

