Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Boy loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

Maharashtra: A shocking case has come to attention as a 12-year-old boy lost his hearing capability after he was allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher in Thane. The police on Friday informed that a case has been registered against the teacher under IPC section 323 and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Case registered against accused

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station, an official said.

The alleged incident took place on March 31, when the accused teacher hit the boy hard on his ear for not doing his homework. The child returned home crying and informed his parents, he said.

Boy developed swelling in inner ear

The boy developed swelling in his inner ear and was unable to hear properly, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Madarsa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train in Thane district

ALSO READ | Nagpur man commits suicide, live streams act on wife's Facebook account