Nagpur man commits suicide, live streams act on wife's Facebook account

Maharashtra: A 27-year-old man in Nagpur committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan on Tuesday. The deceased live streamed the entire act for around 40 minutes on wife's Facebook account, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Krutank Siddharth Dongre, a resident of Kamptee. He committed suicide at around 1:30 am, an official said.

According to reports, Dongre was alcoholic and unemployed. His wife had also left him following a tiff between the two, officials informed.

Krutank was under the influence of alcohol on late Monday night. He committed suicide when his family was not present at home.

While live-streaming using his cellphone, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, officials said.

His family members, neigbhours got to know about the incident after his video went viral. Cops have registered an accidental death report.

(With inputs from PTI)

