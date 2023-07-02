Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar calls urgent meeting of NCP MLAs, likely to join Shinde's faction, says sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar calls urgent meeting of NCP MLAs

Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra called for an urgent meeting of NCP MLAs on Sunday. There have been rumors that he is unhappy about being turned down for the position of party state unit chief. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on July 6 with NCP chief Sharad Pawar present.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached Raj Bhawan where NCP leader Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders are present.

Jayant Patil, the state unit chief of the NCP, spoke by phone with Sharad Pawar, who has canceled his tour and program. Party working president Supriya Sule is additionally answered to be available for the gathering.

Ajit Pawar had previously offered to step down as Leader of the Opposition in order to take on more organizational responsibilities. The party discussed the issue on Wednesday at the party's national executive in Delhi, and a decision is anticipated within two months.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

At the meeting, which was held at Ajit Pawar's official residence, "Devgiri," senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and working president of the party Supriya Sule were among the leaders present. State party president Jayant Patil was not present.

The meeting also included a few MLAs.

The plan of the meet was not known. Sharad Pawar, on the other hand, stated to reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the Mumbai meeting.

