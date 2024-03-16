Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in a total of seven phases starting from April 19 and the counting of votes is set for June 4, the election commission has informed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 17:33 IST
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Full schedule
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Full schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the polling schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The election will take place in a total of seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.

The polling in Maharashtra will take place in the first five phases. Below is the phase-wise break-up of seats that will go to polls during the Lok Sabha election in the state. 

  1. Phase 1, April 19 - 5
  2. Phase 2, April 26 - 8
  3. Phase 3, May 7 - 11
  4. Phase 4, May 13 - 11
  5. Phase 5, May 20 - 13

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

