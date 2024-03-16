Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Full schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the polling schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The election will take place in a total of seven phases starting from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4.

The polling in Maharashtra will take place in the first five phases. Below is the phase-wise break-up of seats that will go to polls during the Lok Sabha election in the state.

Phase 1, April 19 - 5 Phase 2, April 26 - 8 Phase 3, May 7 - 11 Phase 4, May 13 - 11 Phase 5, May 20 - 13

