Elvish Yadav hiding in Mumbai, police should take action, says Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress MLA and Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar has said Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, who was booked in a rave party case in Noida, is hiding in Mumbai adding that action should be taken against him.

"...We have come to know that Elvish Yadav is hiding in Mumbai. Mumbai Police should find him and action should be taken immediately. If he is hiding in Mumbai then whose shelter is he getting? Why do they give shelter to such people? No one should give shelter to such people, it is the dignity of the government... The Home Department should give entry to such people at the bungalow of CM & DCM after taking complete information...," Wadettiwar said.

On Friday, Noida Police arrested five people and booked Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav for the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party, officials said.

​"Five people were arrested from the banquet hall and nine snakes were rescued from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

Nine snakes were also rescued from the possession of the arrestees, who had landed at a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for the party, which was a trap laid by an animal rights group -- People for Animals (PFA)-- the officials said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur, police said.

In the FIR, complainant Gaurav Gupta of PFA, run by BJP parliamentarian Maneka Gandhi, claimed that his group had come to know that Yadav, a Youtuber, used to make videos with live snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of NCR with his associates and illegally organised rave parties.

