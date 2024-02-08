Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra: One dead, 7 injured after electric transformer explodes in Pune | VIDEO

Maharashtra: One dead, 7 injured after electric transformer explodes in Pune | VIDEO

An explosion occurred in an electric transformer in Solu Village near Alandi in Pune district.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Pune Updated on: February 08, 2024 18:48 IST
Visuals from the spot
Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

Pune: A person was killed while seven others sustained burn injuries after an electric transformer exploded in Solu village near Alandi of Pune district in Maharashtra on Thursday, said police. 

Here's a video

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the blast spot near Solu village. All the injured were taken to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city.

Here's preliminary information of incident 

A police officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad township said as per preliminary information shared by local residents, a blast took place in an electric transformer near a defunct metal unit on the village's outskirts. "We are verifying what exactly happened, but in the incident, eight people sustained burn injuries and one of them later succumbed," he said.

More details are awaited.

