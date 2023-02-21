Eknath Shinde-led 'real' Shiv Sena holds first 'National Executive meeting' in Mumbai I UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Ekanth Shinde meeting: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started the first national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena. This comes days after the Election Commission recognised his faction as the "real Shiv Sena" and directed the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

According to the sources, the meeting is currently underway at a hotel in Mumbai. Several MLAs, MPs and other Shiv Sena leaders who have been working with Shinde since he broke away from the party led by Uddhav Thackeray have been attending the meeting.

The party would likely elect Shinde as the Shiv Sena chief, seizing all powers from former CM Uddhav Thackeray. "Some decisions could be expected such as the appointment of the new executive committee,” said sources.

Shinde on Monday said no claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations". "I have no greed for property or funds of the Shiv Sena. I am a person who has always given something to others,” he had told reporters.

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he had said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

