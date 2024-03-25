BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance will win all seats going to polls in east Vidarbha in first phase: Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (March 25) said that the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is confident of a clean sweep in the east Vidarbha region going to polls in the first phase on April 19. He claimed people will vote for the saffron alliance on account of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years.

"BJP is seeing a favourable mood in the constituencies in east Vidarbha going to polls in the first phase. In Nagpur, a very strong candidate like Nitin ji (Union minister Nitin Gadkari) is contesting again," Fadnavis said at Nagpur airport when asked if BJP and Congress will be locked in a straight fight.

The BJP has reached out to the last man at the booth level in the last four to five years, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis on seat sharing

He said a decision on the Lok Sabha seat to be allocated to RSP leader Mahadev Jankar will be announced after holding discussions. "We have decided to give him one seat," he added.

Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, will vote in five phases starting April 19.

Voting will be held for Nagpur, Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST), Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, and Ramtek (SC) in the first phase.

The last date to file nominations in these seats is March 27.

In four out of five seats, the BJP and Congress are locked in a straight fight.

Gadkari is seeking a third term in Lok Sabha from Nagpur constituency, which houses the RSS headquarters. The Congress has decided to field sitting MLA Vikas Thakre.

