'Won't hesitate to take lives of those who speak against Bharat Mata': BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has now sparked a new controversy by stating that "we" will treat all those who praise India as brothers but asserted that they will not hesitate to resort to extreme measures, such as taking the lives of those who speak against the nation.

"We are not opponents of anybody. All those who say Bharat Mata ki Jai are our brothers and we can lay down our lives for them. But those who will speak against Bharat Mata, we will not step back from even taking their lives," the BJP general secretary said.

The BJP leader made this remark while he was speaking at an event of party workers in Bangrot, Ratlam on Saturday.

Vijayvargiya, while criticizing the Congress, mentioned that they used to mockingly question when the Ram Temple would be constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He said that all those who contend that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure must go to Ayodhya in January when the grand temple is set to be consecrated, in order to cleanse themselves of their sins.

Hailing the Union government for bringing peace in Kashmir, Vijayvargiya said everyone was aware of the situation that prevailed in the restive region earlier. "Now, the Tricolour is being hoisted atop every home there," he said.

(With PTI inputs)