Madhya Pradesh (MP) Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

MP Exit Poll Result 2023: Exit Poll results for Madhya Pradesh will be out with the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Telangana getting over today (November 30). Different media organisations will declare the results of various exit polls conducted by them after 6:30 pm. Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram also went for the poll along with Madhya Pradesh. While voting in Chhattisgarh was spread over two phases on November 7 and November 17, voting in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram took place in a single phase. Madhya Pradesh went for polls on November 17 along with the second phase of Chhattisgarh. The results of all the Assembly polls will be declared on December 3. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had put a ban on publishing any exit polls from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30. Election Coverage

How many Assembly seats are there in Madhya Pradesh?

There are 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state. The term of the present Madhya Pradesh Assembly is from January 7, 2019 to January 6, 2024. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the present Chief Minister of the state. The Congress and the BJP are the two important parties in the state. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the Congress party emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and the incumbent BJP won 109 seats. The Congress under the leadership of Kamal Nath formed the government. However, Nath had to quit after 15 months in 2020 due to the rebellion of senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyal legislators. Chouhan returned as the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are a useful tool for gauging voter sentiment following the exercise of their right to vote. One reliable method of predicting the outcome of the election or the final result is to use the election exit polls. Information from voters in various constituencies and areas has been gathered outside polling booths for the exit polls. Opinion polls or surveys are also conducted by various media outlets before to elections.

Opinion surveys are conducted prior to voting, while exit surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys, often known as exit polls, are used to learn more about the intentions of voters. Prior to the actual counting day, the primary goal of these exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences. Based on the responses from voters, each of these organisations subsequently releases these exit polls.

What is the process to conduct exit polls?

The majority of media outlets use random sample techniques while conducting exit surveys. Nonetheless, some organisations also choose to ascertain the conclusion through systematic sampling. They ask voters from various age groups, genders, castes, and geographical areas who they supported.