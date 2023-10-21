'Jyotiraditya is Gujarat's son-in-law..': PM Modi at 125th anniversary of Scindia school | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi at the 125th anniversary of Scindia School in Gwalior

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended a ceremony in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to mark the 125th Founder's Day of The Scindia School. He was felicitated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dr Jitendra Singh were also present at the event.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has proved on the international level that 'When India grows, the world grows, When India reforms, the world transforms'. Today the nation is in the process of becoming 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', in the upcoming days the world will be dependent on our country..," Scindia said on the occasion after felicitating the PM.

On the occasion, students of the school performed on the Garba song 'Maadi' penned by PM Modi and composed by Meet brothers.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the ‘Multipurpose sports complex’ in the school and presented the school’s annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is Gujarat's son-in-law: PM Modi

During an address, he also noted the significance of 'Azad Hind Sarkar Divas' today. "I have a special relationship with Gwalior for two reasons - Firstly, I am the MP from Kashi and the Scindia family has played a huge role in serving Kashi and preserving our culture. The Scindia family has built many ghats on the banks of the Ganga and has provided financial help for the establishment of BHU. I also have another connection with Gwalior. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son-in-law of Gujarat. Due to this also, I have a relationship with Gwalior," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted his government's achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Women's Reservation Bill. He also released a postage stamp to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the school. He also mentioned the test flight of the Gaganyaan mission, which was successfully launched today.

"Today we have resolved to make the country developed in the next 25 years. And this has to be done by you, the young generation of India has to do it. I have faith in youth, in the potential of youth. I hope that you will cherish these dreams and work towards them, turn dreams into resolutions and will not stop until you achieve success. Dream Big and Achieve Big," he said in his remarks.

The prime minister met with the school's directors and other key figures and visited an exhibition comprising six panels, each showcasing different aspects of the school.

(with agency inputs)