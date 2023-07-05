MP peeing incident: 'Mamaji will bury criminals 10 feet below the ground if needed,' CMO's stern warning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP peeing incident: In wake of the Sidhi peeing incident, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has warned criminals to think 10 times before committing any crime adding that if needed the culprits will be burried 10 feet below the ground.

The warning has come after a video went viral in which a man was seeing peeing on another man.

"NSA has been invoked, bulldozer has been moved and if needed, Mama ji (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) will bury criminals 10 feet below the ground. Mama ji's message is clear, that is why those with ill intentions - think 10 times before committing a crime in Madhya Pradesh," tweeted Office of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

