Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man urinates on tribal labourer, CM Chouhan reacts to shameful incident | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man urinates on tribal labourer, CM Chouhan slaps NSA on accused | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: A viral video from the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh has left everyone dumbstruck as a man was seen urinating on a tribal youth. The video has sparked outrage as the opposition Congress claimed that the accused person has a connection with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the ruling party denied the allegation. Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slapped the accused with National Security Act (NSA).

CM Chouhan orders strict action

“A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice....I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet. According to an official from the CMO, a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla. Case has been lofged at Bahari police station under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The official further informed that action against the stringent NSA has also been initiated.

Opposition charged the ruling BJP

State Congress chief Kamal Nath in a statement said, “A video of atrocity of (a man) urinating on a tribal youth from Sidhi district of the state has surfaced. There is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of tribal community in civilised society.” He also charged the accused of having a connection with the BJP.

“This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame....strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped,” Nath added.

BJP denied all allegations

However, State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal denied all the allegations and said the accused was not associated with the party. “The BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person,” Agarwal said.

Accused have a connection with BJP?

As per some social media posts, the accused Pravesh Shhukla is said to be a former representative of BJP MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla. Distancing himself from the accused seen in the viral video, BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla said, "He is not my representative, I told this to CM as well. I know him because he is from my area." Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi said that action will taken after ascertaining the facts "It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident", Singh added.

Ahead of the state assembly election that is scheduled later this year, both BJP and Congress are trying to woo the tribal community.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the Congress's Media and Publicity Department also shared the video on his Twitter handle. “In the 21st century, such inhuman atrocities are happening with the tribals of our country and we are dreaming of becoming Vishwaguru! What could be more embarrassing for all of us than this?” he tweeted.

(with inputs from reporter - Manoj Shukla)

