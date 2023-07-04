Follow us on Image Source : SP DATIA (TWITTER) Madhya Pradesh: Police bulldozed confiscated illegal arms in Datia district | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh: Keeping the upcoming assembly election scheduled later this year in mind, the police administration destroyed a large number of confiscated illegal arms and ammunition in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. According to a police official, around 1300 different types of arms and ammunition were destroyed. The action was taken after the court order in the presence of SP Sharma, SDM Rishi Kumar Singhai, and other police personnel.

"Keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly elections to be held later this year, around 1300 different types of arms and ammunition were destroyed at the Control Room with permission from the Court. In future too, such strict action will be continued," said Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma to ANI.

The police informed that arms and ammunition that were destroyed included 619 firearms and 740 cartridges that were confiscated in the cases from 2005 to 2019 in police stations of Datia district.

"There are many areas where illegal weapons were manufactured and from time to time the police of different districts take action against all these manufacturers. Recently. We have caught a factory in Seondha and last year a factory was caught in Unao area in the district. Those who manufacture weapons illegally were arrested and the material used to make the weapons were also recovered," SP Sharma said.