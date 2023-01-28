IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircrafts crash near Morena

Madhya Pradesh: A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning. According to initial reports, The two aircraft had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh where an exercise was going on. The pilots have been rescued. The search and rescue operations have been launched, say Defence sources.

IAF court of inquiry will establish whether there was a mid-air collision or not. The Su-30 had 2 pilots while Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash. Initial reports suggest 2 pilots are safe. An IAF chopper is reaching the location of the 3rd pilot soon, say Defence sources.

"Going to the accident site with SP. The whole area has been cordoned off. Local administration is on the spot. Fire brigade vehicles have been dispatched, said DM Morena.

According to reports, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is constantly taking updates from the CDS and the Air Chief about the crash.

