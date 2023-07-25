Caught on camera: MP revenue official swallows bribe money after spotting cops in Katni | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Screebgrab of a MP revenue official swallowing bribe money

In a weird incident, a patwari or a staff member of the income division in Madhya Pradesh's Katni region, in detecting a group of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE), gulped down cash he had supposedly accepted as a bribe. The officials as well as netizens were stunned to see the incident, which was caught on camera. The incident happened when patwari Gajendra Singh got Rs 5,000 as a bribe in his private office as a part of a trap, SPE Director of Police Sanjay Sahu said, according to news agency PTI.

"A man from Barkheda village had complained to us, guaranteeing Singh was looking for a bribe. After he got the cash, the patwari recognised the SPE group and gulped the cash. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors said he was fine," the official said.

A case has been lodged against him, and a further probe is in progress, the SP said.

A similar incident in past

In December 2022, a Faridabad cop was found in the act as he was taking bribe money in connection with a buffalo theft case. A vigilance team was chasing a police investigator and was going to nab him when the inspector attempted to swallow the payoff cash. The whole incident was caught on camera and went viral on the internet.

As per reports, sub-inspector Mahendra Ula requested ₹10,000 from Shambhu Nath, the person whose buffalo was stolen. The vigilance team got to be familiar with the payoff from a grievance documented by Shambhu Nath, who previously paid ₹6,000 to Mahendra Ula. A trap was laid to get Mahendra to accept a bribe.

In the viral video, a few officials can be seen taking part in a fight while Mahesh puts the cash inside his mouth. He was nailed all the way down, and authorities put their fingers inside his mouth to recuperate the notes.

