Madhya Pradesh: Dalit man's face, body smeared with human excreta

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man alleged that his face and body were smeared with human excreta by a man from another caste after he accidentally touched him with grease in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused has been detained based on the complaint, a police official said on Saturday. Recently, the incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of MP caused a huge outrage after the video surfaced on social media.

A case is being registered against the accused Ramkripal Patel, who belongs to an OBC community, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, in connection with the Chhatarpur incident, a police officer told PTI on Saturday evening.

The victim Dashrath Ahirwar approached the police on Saturday, he said. Ahirwar claimed the incident occurred when he was engaged in the construction of a drain for the Panchayat in Bikaura village, about 35 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters, on Friday.

He said the accused, Ramkripal Patel, was bathing at a nearby hand pump. Ahirwar claimed he touched Patel with the grease he was using in the construction work by mistake.

“After that, Patel brought human faeces lying nearby in a mug he was using for bathing and smeared it on my body including head and face,” he claimed while speaking to reporters near Maharajpur police station. He claimed Patel abused him on the caste line.

