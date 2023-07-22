Maharashtra Shocker: Nine-year-old killed in human sacrifice ritual in Nashik

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Nine-year-old killed in human sacrifice ritual in Nashik

Maharashtra shocker: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy was and his body was half buried in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The police on Saturday informed that four people who committed the crime in Malegaon Taluka on July 16 have been arrested.

The accused abducted the boy when he was out playing in a field in Pohane Shivar village, an official informed. Later they slit the boy’s throat and half buried his body in the ground. The official further informed that the body was found on July 18 and a murder case was registered.

The accused, who are residents of the same village, were in search of a hidden treasure and had killed the boy as part of a ritual, the official said.