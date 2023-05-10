Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP: Gym trainer, engineer, teacher, among others arrested over suspected links with radical outfit HuT

The Madhya Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 16 persons for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, from various areas of Bhopal and Chhindwara, a senior official said.

A senior Anti-Terrorism Squad official said that the ATS arrested at least 16 people including 5 from Hyderabad over their alleged connection with the fundamentalist organisation and they are being interrogated. With these arrests, the police officials claimed to have busted a module of the radical outfit.

He said the suspects were taken into custody from Aishbagh, Jawahar Colony and some other areas. The list of arrested people includes a gym trainer, software engineer and teacher, and booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant sections, an official said.

However, sources provocative documents, electronic devices and radical literature were recovered from the arrested members of the HUT, the official said. The network of this organisation is spread in more than 50 countries. He said that this organisation has already been banned in 16 countries.

Last year, several people were arrested from Bhopal for their alleged links with the banned group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and jihadi literature and electronic devices seized from them.