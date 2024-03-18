Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mandla Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Faggan Singh Kulaste to take on Congress' Omkar Singh Markam

The Mandla parliamentary constituency gears up for an intriguing electoral battle between sitting MP Faggan Singh Kulaste of the BJP and sitting MLA Omkar Singh Markam from the Congress. Kulaste, who secured victory in the previous election with a margin of 97,674 votes, faces stiff competition from Markam, who won the 2023 assembly elections by 12,265 votes.

Electoral dynamics

Despite Kulaste's previous landslide victory, his recent defeat in the 2023 assembly elections by 9,723 votes added uncertainty to the contest.

Markam's stronghold in Dindori contrasts with Kulaste's influence in Mandla, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral face-off.

Local factors at play

While Dindori remained a stronghold for Markam, Mandla represented Kulaste's political bastion.

The decisive role of voters in the neighbouring constituencies of Narsinghpur and Seoni districts could sway the outcome in this contest.

Pawan Kalyan's political maneuvers

Pithapuram bound

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan opted to contest from the Pithapuram assembly constituency instead of vying for a parliamentary seat.

Kalyan's decision comes amidst the party's 10th-anniversary celebrations and alliances with TDP and BJP, a move that has drawn criticism from party activists.

Alliance ramifications

Pawan Kalyan's choice sparked discontent within Jana Sena ranks, with some members expressing dissatisfaction over the party's alliance decisions.

Renowned film director RGV's entry into the Pithapuram assembly race added a layer of intrigue, given his history of satirical posts targeting Kalyan and his cinematic forays into politics.

Arunachal Pradesh electoral update

Arunachal Pradesh braces for its April 19 elections, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The BJP revealed its candidate roster, featuring incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while the NCP unveiled eight candidates, including Likha Saaya and Tapang Taloh.

