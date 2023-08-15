Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram falls unconscious moments after hoisting flag in Raisen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Madhya Pradesh health minister Prabhuram Choudhary

Madhya Pradesh health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, fell unconscious on the stage while hoisting the flag in Raisen on Tuesday. According to reports, the minister, at first felt uncomfortable, and then fell down abruptly, seconds after hosting flag on the 77th Independence Day.

In his Twitter post, the minister was seen attending an Independence Day event at the district Home Guard headquarters and saluting the tricolour along with top security officials.

As per the doctors who were present during the event, it might be possible that the minister's blood pressure was high and his sugar level turned down. However, after shifting Choudhary to a hospital in Bhopal, the doctor claimed he might suffered a cardiac arrest as his electrocardiography (ECG) has shown some changes.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

(With inputs from Ambujam Maheshwari)