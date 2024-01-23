Madhya Pradesh government to develop places linked to Lord Ram as tourist destinations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other devotees at Raja Ram temple on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the historic significance of the Ram Lalla idol consecration at the newly-built temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters on Monday night, he announced plans to develop places associated with the Lord Ram into popular tourist destinations across the state.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the mega consecration ceremony in Ayodhya signals the arrival of 'Ram Rajya,' embodying the ancient concept of a harmonious society devoid of discrimination. This move aims to not only celebrate the cultural and spiritual heritage but also promote tourism, inviting visitors to explore and connect with the rich tapestry of locations linked to Lord Ram in Madhya Pradesh.

MP CM terms Ram Mandir event as 'historic'

"The Ram temple idol consecration ceremony was a historic event. The places where Lord Rama set his foot in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as tourist places," he said at his official residence in Bhopal. He further stated that good governance has been established under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is the coming of 'Ram Rajya' in real terms as nearly 142 crore people stood by the government and demonstrated an example of communal harmony," CM Yadav added.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also congratulated citizens of the country on the occasion of the Ram Lalla idol consecration in Ayodhya. He offered prayers to Lord Ram, set off sparklers and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" at his house which was decked up.

On Monday, January 22, he watched the consecration ceremony virtually from the Ram Raja Temple in Orchha town in Niwari district. Yadav was accompanied by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as both of them offered prayers at the temple in Orchha, which is also called Chhoti Ayodhya.

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the "historic" Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, after which the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple. He later performed the vital rituals in the Hindu tradition, symbolising the infusion of divine energy into the idol. After the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Ram Temple: Devotees throng main gate to offer prayers on first day after 'Pran Pratishtha' | Watch Video