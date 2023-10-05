Maihar, Pandhurna become 2 new MP districts: How and why new districts are created in India? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses the gathering in Bhopal.

Two new districts, Maihar and Pandhurna, have been created in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Revenue Department has issued the orders for their formation. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had previously announced the creation of these new districts, and the decision has now been officially approved. Pandhurna district will be formed by merging 74 villages from the Pandhurna tehsil and 137 villages from the Sausar tehsil. This new district will be located near the Chhattisgarh border. In the case of Maihar district, it will be formed by merging Maihar, Amarpatan, and Ramnagar.

55th district of Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had declared Pandhurna as the 55th district of Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. This decision is significant as it involves the creation of districts with legislative assembly seats, including Pandhurna and Sausar, which were previously held by the Congress party.

Significance

The demand for creating Maihar district had been ongoing for a considerable period, with residents arguing that despite generating significant revenue, the area had seen limited development. The journey to and from the district headquarters for small tasks was inconvenient for the local population. With the creation of the new district, it is hoped that development will be more accessible.

Aimed at improving governance

With these additions, the total number of districts in Madhya Pradesh has reached 55. This administrative restructuring is aimed at improving governance and providing better access to government services to the residents of these regions.

