MP Cabinet: CM Mohan Yadav allocates portfolios to 30 ministers, Vijayvargiya gets urban development

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with the newly inducted ministers of the State Cabinet

Madhya Pradesh cabinet: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in members of his cabinet, keeping Home Department with himself while giving Finance to Deputy CM Jagdish Devda.

Here's full list of portfolios assigned to all 31 ministers

Chief Minister Yadav has kept General Administration, Home, Jail, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Public Relations, Narmada Valley Development, Aviation, Mineral Resources, Public Service Management, Overseas Indian and all other departments not specifically assigned to any minister with himself. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda was given the departments of Finance, Commercial Taxes, Planning, Economics and Statistics. Another Deputy Chief Ministeri Rajendra Shukla would handle Public Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education. Kunwar Vijay Shah was given Tribal Affairs, Public Assets Management. Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation. Kailash Vijayvargiya was allotted the Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs departments. Prahlad Singh Patel will handle Panchayat and Rural Development, and Labour departments. Rakesh Singh will see Public Works department. Karon Singh Venna was given Revenue department. Uday Pratap Singh will look after Transport and School Education. Sampatiya Uikey would handle the department of Public Health Engineering Tulsiram Silawat was given Water Resources department. Aidal Singh Kansan will handle the department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development. Sushri Nirmala Bhuriya was allocated Women and Child Development department. Govind Singh Rajput will handle Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department. Vishwas Sarang has been given Sports and Youth Welfare, and Co-operation departments. Narayan Singh Kushwah has been given Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and Horticulture and Food Processing departments. Nagar Singh Chouhan will look after Forest, Environment and, Scheduled Caste Welfare departments. Pradhurnan Singh Tomar has been given Energy department. Rakesh Shukla has been allocated the department of New and Renewable Energy. Chetanyn Kasyap will handle Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department.

Bharatiya Janata Party elevated three-time MLA Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister on December 11. He along with his deputies took oath on December 13. Two weeks later, 28 MLAs were sworn in as ministers in Mohan Yadav's cabinet, which consists of 18 council of ministers and 10 state ministers on December 25.

Notably, the chief minister was named ten days after the formation of BJP government, cabinet of 28 ministers was formed after 22 days while ministers got departments after 27 days.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Ministers portfolios in newly formed CM Mohan Yadav-led govt may be announced today

Also Read: VIDEO: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets new address after almost 17 years