MP Election: Shivraj Singh hits out at Kamal Nath's 'Chaupat' remark, questions his connection to state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, strongly criticised Kamal Nath's recent remarks where he referred to Madhya Pradesh as a "Chaupat" state. Chouhan emphasised that Kamal Nath lacked any genuine connection to the state and questioned his right to tarnish Madhya Pradesh's image. He found Nath's statement to be an affront to the state and its people, expressing his indignation.

Chouhan suggested that if Kamal Nath had political disagreements with him, he should direct his criticisms towards Chouhan personally rather than insult the entire state. Chouhan accused Nath of attempting to plunge the state into obscurity.

Regarding Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan highlighted the state's abundant natural resources and the hardworking and straightforward nature of its people. He also recalled Nath's previous statement where he referred to India as a defamed country.

Furthermore, Chouhan equated Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh to the iconic characters "Jai" and "Veeru" from the blockbuster film "Sholay." He pointed out the ongoing rivalry between the two Congress leaders and questioned why they were summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command. Chouhan accused them of quarreling over the spoils of their political agenda and alleged that Digvijay Singh had previously pillaged the state until 2003, while Kamal Nath had continued this trend during his brief tenure. Chouhan suggested that their dispute revolved around who would have the opportunity to exploit the state next and what their respective shares would be.

Also read | MP Election: Over 3,800 candidates file nominations for 230 Assembly seats in state