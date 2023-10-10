BJP-RSS 'laboratory' will be built in Madhya Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi in Shahdol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh, reiterated the importance of conducting a caste census, describing it as an "X-ray" that would reveal the true social and economic conditions of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits, and tribal communities. His remarks came as part of his ongoing efforts to highlight the significance of collecting caste-based data to address the concerns and uplift the marginalised sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that determining the share of OBCs and SCs is a crucial concern for the nation. He reiterated the Congress party's commitment to conducting a caste census and expressed confidence in its successful execution.

"What should be the share for OBC and SC communities? This is the question before the country. This is why we have called for caste census and we will get it done," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Shahdol, MP.

In addition to advocating for the caste census, Rahul Gandhi also launched a scathing critique of the BJP during his speech. He alleged that within the BJP, leaders disrespected and marginalised Adivasis (indigenous tribal communities).

"In BJP's laboratory, their leaders urinate on adivasis. This is what Advani meant when he said that BJP-RSS laboratory will be built in Madhya Pradesh," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Shahdol.

"(Lal Krishna) Advani wrote a book in which he stated that the original laboratory of BJP-RSS is not in Gujarat, but Madhya Pradesh. In BJP's laboratory, deceased are being treated and their money is being stolen," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Shahdol, MP.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks underline the ongoing debate surrounding the caste census and its potential to address socio-economic disparities among various communities.

Also read: MP Election: BJP releases names of 57 candidates, Shivraj Chouhan to contest poll from Budhni | FULL LIST

Also read: MP Election Date: Madhya Pradesh to vote on November 17, results to be declared on December 3