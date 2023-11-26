Madhya Pradesh Elections: BJP, Congress conduct training sessions for nominees ahead of counting day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi during the roadshow.

As the eagerly awaited counting day for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on December 3 approaches, both major contenders, the BJP and Congress, undertook crucial training sessions on Sunday for their respective candidates and counting agents. With just six days remaining until the counting of votes, these sessions aimed to prepare participants for the intricacies of the counting process.

The Congress, in opposition, organised a comprehensive training session in Bhopal, while the BJP opted for a virtual connection with its candidates. The assembly elections, which took place on November 17, witnessed polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress spokesperson reported that a training session was conducted in Bhopal, encompassing all 230 candidates in two shifts. The first session, beginning at 11 AM, involved candidates and counting agents from Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, and Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The second session, commencing at 2:30 PM, focused on candidates and counting agents from Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Bhopal, and Sagar divisions. During these sessions, participants were briefed on the intricacies of postal ballots, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting, and related procedures.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath addressed the party's candidates and their election agents virtually, emphasizing the need to work without fear or pressure. He encouraged them to promptly report any discrepancies observed on the counting day to relevant officials, emphasising the importance of finding legal solutions to potential issues.

On the other side, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a virtual training session via video link. State BJP president VD Sharma informed reporters that the workshop aimed to equip counting agents with knowledge of new norms regarding the counting procedure and technical details. He further revealed that additional workshops at the assembly segment level would be organized on November 29 and 30 to further enhance the preparedness of counting agents.

