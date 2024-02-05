Kamal Nath's son declares himself candidate for MP's Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat before Congress announcement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with his son and MP Nakul Nath

Lok Sabha elections: Nakul Nath, the lone Lok Sabha MP representing the Congress from Madhya Pradesh, on Monday declared his candidacy for the forthcoming general elections in Chhindwara. He made the announcement at a gathering in the presence of his father Kamal Nath.

Chhindwara has long been a stronghold for Kamal Nath, who held the seat for nine consecutive terms. In the 2019 elections, despite the BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul Nath managed to secure a win from Chhindwara.

'I will be your candidate'

"There is groupism in Assembly elections as there are too many (probable) candidates but Lok Sabha polls are different. There is no factionalism in Lok Sabha polls because there is only one candidate. I will be your candidate," he said.

Amid speculation about whether the father or son will contest, the 49-year-old MP stated, "There will be support and guidance from Kamal Nathji."

"You have given support, love and blessings to the Nath family for 42 years. I expect you will continue to give your support and love in future," Nakul Nath told the gathering.

It is pertinent to mention that Kamal Nath is currently MLA from Chhindwara.

Before the November 2023 Assembly polls, Nakul Nath had announced candidates for seats within his Chhindwara Lok Sabha segment even before any official announcement from the Congress.

Kamal Nath was subsequently replaced as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief after the party's defeat in the Assembly polls, where the BJP retained power by winning 163 out of 230 seats, while the Congress only managed to win 66 seats.

'Abki baar 400 paar': PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a big claim during his reply to the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Paraty (BJP) getting 370 seats and NDA more than 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Lord Ram has returned not only home, but to such a grand temple that it is definite that 'Abki baar 400 paar' (This time 400 plus). Even Kharge ji (Mallikarjun Kharge) is saying it. Not only will NDA win 400+ seats but BJP itself will win 370 seats," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. "People are like God and the way you (Opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery," PM Modi said.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: PM Modi's big claim in Lok Sabha: 'Abki baar 400 paar', BJP will alone cross 370 seats

Also Read: Opposition's INDI alliance only for Lok Sabha elections, not for Assembly polls: Jairam Ramesh