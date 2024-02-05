PM Modi's big claim in Lok Sabha: 'Abki baar 400 paar', BJP will alone cross 370 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a big claim during his reply to the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Paraty (BJP) getting 370 seats and NDA more than 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"People will give 370 seats to BJP and 400+ to NDA in Lok Sabha polls," he added. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the opposition strength will be depleted after the Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year. "People are like God and the way you (Opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery," PM Modi said.

HERE'S WHAT PM SAID:

This is a developing story. More details to be added.