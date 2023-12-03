How many seats are required to form govt in Madhya Pradesh (MP)? Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Elections Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is taking place today (December 3). The counting in three other states including Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh is also taking place along with Madhya Pradesh. The Election Commission announced that the counting of votes for Mizoram would take place on December 4 (Monday) instead of December 3 (Sunday). The Assembly elections in these five states were held between November 7 and November 30. There are 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. 35 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 47 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Madhya Pradesh Assembly is from January 7, 2019 to January 6, 2024. There are 5,61,36,229 voters in Madhya Pradesh.

Main parties in Madhya Pradesh:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are the two main parties in Madhya Pradesh. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) are the two other important parties in the state. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister since 2020. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the Congress became the single largest party with 114 seats and formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, the government didn't survive its full term and fell after 15 months due to the rebellion of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. 22 MLAs along with Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

Key candidates in Madhya Pradesh:

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP), former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Congress), Ajay Arjun Singh (Congress), Narottam Mishra (BJP), Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP), Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Jaivardhan Singh (Congress), Jitu Patwari (Congress), Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) and Govind Singh Rajput (BJP) are some of the key candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

Key constituencies in Madhya Pradesh:

Budhni, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Narsingpur, Sumawali, Dimani, Indore-1, Dabra, Jabalpur West, Surkhi, Guna, Rau, Lahar, Bhopal Madhya, Bhojpur, Datia, Morena, Sanwer, Churhat and Malhara are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Madhya Pradesh registered 77.15 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. It was 75.63 per cent in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh?

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, the Congress party led by veteran leader Kamal Nath emerged as the single largest party and won 114 seats. The BJP managed to win just 109 seats after uninterrupted 15 years of power in the state. Nath replaced BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister but had to resign after 15 months due to the rebellion by senior party leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyal MLAs. In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Election, the BJP won a massive majority with 165 seats while the Congress managed to get 58 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Madhya Pradesh?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark is 116.