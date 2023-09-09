'Public giving blessings': Digvijaya Singh on stone pelting in BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at the BJP over the stone pelting incident reported during its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said that the people of the state are "blessing" the ruling party ahead of the Assembly elections.

'People are blessing'

Talking about the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra," Singh said that if they have gone to seek the blessings of the people, then the people are indeed blessing them. On the allegations of stone pelting during Jan Ashirwad Yatra, the Congress leader said, "Do I have a missile that can break the windows of his car from Bhopal to Neemuch?"

Notably, stone pelting was reported at BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on September 6. The incident took place when BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Rawalikui village of Manasa assembly, some villagers surrounded it.

The BJP has described the stone pelting incident as a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress and demanded strict action against the culprits. "Kamal Nath had talked about stones earlier which increases the doubt... we have given probe instructions in the matter... Congress will not get any success through these acts... the BJP will get massive security," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Digvijay Singh on election ticket

Regarding the BJP's accusation that the Congress was supposed to announce the tickets six months ago but has not done so yet, the senior Congress leader admitted to the delay. He mentioned that there has indeed been a delay, but there is a possibility that the ticket announcements will be made later this month.

On the suicide of two farmers, Singh said that this year there has indeed been significant crop damage in several regions of Madhya Pradesh this year. He emphasized that the government should pay attention to this issue but has failed to do so. There is a concern that needs to be addressed regarding this matter.

'Government is spending crores in public meetings'

Regarding the demand to include the expenses of the candidates who have declared themselves for the upcoming elections in the election expenditure right away, Singh said, "The election expenses should absolutely include the candidates who have been declared now. The government is spending crores of rupees on public meetings. It is highly objectionable that the government is spending the public's money in this way."

He mentioned that Shivraj Singh Chouhan is demanding votes for the candidates who have been declared, and plans are being made for them. There should be action taken on this matter, and their expenses should be accounted for.

When asked about Regarding Prime Minister Modi's three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said that he is welcome. On comparing the government with Hitler, he said that they have adopted the same path. He said that the mentality of the present government is the same as that of the leaders of Germany.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates | Check candidate names

Also Read: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 14, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan