PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 14, says CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 14, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday. Chauhan said that PM Modi will be visiting Bina district to perform Bhumi Poojan of the Bina refinery project (BPCL).

Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh

When asked about PM Modi's visit, the Chief Minister said, "It is fortunate for Madhya Pradesh that the Prime Minister will visit the Bundelkhand region on September 14. Here, the Bina Refinery is located, and a petrochemical complex is under construction. The new unit will be constructed at the cost of around Rs 50,000 crore. This project will provide employment opportunities for thousands of young people."

He further said that the Prime Minister will be coming here for the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan). Apart from petrochemicals, various projects worth a total of Rs 2 lakh crore, including a textile park, are also planned for this region.

3 lakh people will get employment in MP

Chief Minister Chouhan said that this gift will provide employment to 3 lakh people in the state. He said, "Whenever the Prime Minister comes to Madhya Pradesh, he brings a lot of gifts. On September 14, PM Narendra Modi is coming to Bina Refinery, where, in addition to the refinery, he will be giving a gift worth a total of Rs 2 lakh crores to Madhya Pradesh. This will create employment and opportunities for the youth."

It's worth noting that Prime Minister Modi is currently engaged in the G20 Summit. After the conclusion of the G20 Summit, he will be visiting Madhya Pradesh.

Last time, PM Modi visited a poll-bound MP on August 12 and laid the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar district.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to counter BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Also Read: Don't trust 'Mama', now your 'Chacha' has come: Kejriwal after releasing 'Guarantee' card in poll-bound MP