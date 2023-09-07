Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress to take out 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' to counter BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress to launch Jan Aakrosh Yatra

As the election date in Madhya Pradesh approaches, the competition between political parties is intensifying, making it an interesting political scenario. Both the BJP and Congress are actively engaging in targeting each other. Meanwhile, the Congress has devised a strategy to counter the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra conducted by the BJP in the state.

Congress' Jan Aakrosh Yatra

To counter the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', the Congress is gearing up to launch 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. If sources are to be believed then the Congress intends to conduct these yatras throughout the state as a response to the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. If this happens, the electoral landscape in Madhya Pradesh may witness a new phase of public rallies and engagement during the upcoming elections.

There are reports suggesting that the Congress has issued directives to all senior leaders to participate in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra. Responsibilities for this yatra will be assigned to leaders based on their influence and stature. Moreover, the commencement of this Jan Aakrosh Yatra is likely to happen after September 15th.

Stone pelting at BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Earlier, stones were pelted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. Six people have been detained and 19 cases have been registered. The incident took place when BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra reached Rawalikui village of Manasa assembly, some villagers surrounded it.

BJP state president VD Sharma has described the stone pelting incident as a well-planned conspiracy by the Congress and demanded strict action against the culprits. He asserted that Congress members, anxious due to the massive public support the BJP was receiving, had attacked the yatra in Neemuch, vandalizing vehicles. The incident is being probed by top officials including Neemuch SP Amit Kumar Tolani.

2018 assembly elections

In the November 2018 MP assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats while the BJP finished second with 109 seats. The Congress formed a coalition government with the support of independents, BSP, and SP under Kamal Nath. However, it collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan's return as CM.

