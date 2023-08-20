AAP releases 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' card for 'change' in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : AAP/TWITTER AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' card in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and urged people to give one chance to his party the upcoming Assembly elections to bring change in the state.

Speaking at AAP's town hall programme in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party is a party of honest and patriotic people. "We are not politicians, we are here to build the nation. I request you to give us one chance, and I promise you will forget BJP and Congress," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress and BJP, the Delhi CM said that in 75 years, there hasn't been any party that has fulfilled the promises it made to the people but Kejriwal's guarantee is that those will be fulfilled. "Kejriwal has come to provide a guarantee. The meaning of Kejriwal's guarantee is that those will be fulfilled, otherwise, Kejriwal will get his head chopped," he said.

'Don't trust mama'

In a direct attack on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kejriwal said that a maternal uncle (Mama) has deceived the people of the state and said people not to trust 'mama'. "In Madhya Pradesh, there is a maternal uncle (Mama) who has betrayed his nieces and nephews significantly. It is advised not to have faith in this uncle. Now, your brother, son, and uncle have come. We will arrange schools, hospitals, and employment for your children. We have done it in Delhi, we have done it in Punjab, and we will do it in Madhya Pradesh as well if you give us the chance," said the AAP national convenor.

He further said that the AAP is the only party across the country that can offer quality education and employment prospects for your children, thereby securing your family's future. "No other party comes forward before elections and asks you that vote for us and we promise to build schools for your children and secure a better future for them," he added.

Releasing the guarantee card, the Delhi CM promised to provide 24-hour electricity in the state and all electricity bills will be waived. "The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties," he said.

Here is what AAP guarantees to the people of Madhya Pradesh

Employment guarantee

Employment will be provided to every unemployed.

An unemployment allowance of Rs 3000 per month will be given to every unemployed until they get a job.

Around 10 lakh unemployed individuals will be recruited for government jobs.

Transparency will be brought in job recruitment by eliminating recommendations and corruption, job opportunities will be given to the general public.

Electricity guarantee

Like Delhi and Punjab, 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost to every household in Madhya Pradesh every month.

24-hour electricity will be provided in all the villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh.

All the old outstanding domestic bills will be waived after the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in Madhya Pradesh.

Education guarantee

Every child of Madhya Pradesh will be given good and free education

All government schools will be transformed into excellent institutions similar to those in Delhi.

Similar to Delhi, private schools in Madhya Pradesh will not be permitted to unlawfully raise fees.

All contractual teachers will be confirmed.

All vacant posts of teachers will be filled.

Teachers will not be given any other work other than teaching.

Health guarantee

Free and quality healthcare will be provided to every citizen of Madhya Pradesh, similar to what is done in Delhi.

All medicines, tests, and surgeries will be made free, similar to Delhi.

Mohalla clinics will be opened in every village and ward like Delhi.

All existing government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh will be improved, and new government hospitals will be established.

Free medical treatment will be provided to all road accident victims across the entire Madhya Pradesh.

Pilgrimage guarantee

Similar to Delhi, senior citizens will be able to travel for free to any religious pilgrimage site of their preference.

The entire package, including travel, accommodation, and meals, will be provided for free.

Guarantee of Samman Rashi for martyrs'

In case the soldiers of the Indian Army and the Madhya Pradesh Police sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, their families will receive a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Guarantee for working class

Will regularise contract, contractual, and irregular employees across all departments.

The contract and temporary employment system will be discontinued.

