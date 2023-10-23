'Mere toh ek hi baar kapde phate hai': Digvijaya's light-hearted reaction on 'tear clothes' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in a light-hearted note spoke about Kamal Nath's 'tear clothes' remark saying that his clothes have been torn only one time in life when as CM he included Ajit Jogi's name.

The former Chief Minister said that after he favoured Ajit Jogi's name then later supporters of Vidya Charan Shukla had torn his clothes.

Speaking in general about the upcoming polls, Digvijaya Singh said that he follows five principles in political life which are Sampark, Samvad, Samanvaya, Samanajasy, and Sakaramak soch and my life runs on these principles only.

"You heard about Kamal Nath saying those who are not getting ticket can tear Digvijaya's clothes... if that's the case then tear my clothes... I'am standing here... tear my clothes...," he made a light-hearted comment.

On BJP leader Virendra Raghuvanshi who switched over to Congress, Digviajaya Singh said, "... I have old relations with him.... he was in Congress but joined BJP because he got upset with Scindia... but when Scindia joined the saffron then obviously he again became upset... then he met me... and I, Virendra and Kamal Nath were sitting... I told him that you join the Congress party and we will field him from Shivpuri constituency."

But when big leaders started going to BJP... then KP Singh was brought to the forefront to contest against Scindia from Shivpuri... and I would laud KP Singh that he decided to give up his seat, therefore, it was natural for Virendra Raghuvanshi to get upset.

