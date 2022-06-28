Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Rama or Shyama, which Tulsi is auspicious for your house? Know here

Highlights According to the beliefs, Lord Laxminarayan resides in the Tulsi plant

Two types of Tulsi have been described in Vastu - one Rama Tulsi and the other Shyama Tulsi

Vastu Tips: According to the beliefs of Hinduism, Lord Laxminarayan resides in the Tulsi plant. This is the reason why people plant this plant in their home and courtyard and worship it regularly. Along with this, water is also offered to Tulsi in the house in the morning and a lamp is lit under it in the evening. It is said that by doing this, Goddess Lakshmi resides in the house.

On the other hand, according to Vastu, Tulsi plant brings positive energy, happiness and prosperity to the house. Two types of Tulsi have been mentioned in Vastu – one is Rama Tulsi and the other is Shyama Tulsi. Also, know on which day it is considered auspicious to put it in the house.

Rama Tulsi

According to Vastu Shastra, both Rama and Shyama Tulsi have their own importance. Vastu says that you can put either of these two in your house. Let us tell you that the basil whose leaves are green is known as Ujjwal or Rama Tulsi. Its leaves are mildly sweet and leaves are also used for worship. In such a situation, applying it in the house brings happiness and prosperity.

Shyama Tulsi

The leaves of Shyama Tulsi are black or purple in colour. That is why it is called Shyama Tulsi. Shyama Tulsi is also known as Krishna Tulsi. According to beliefs, this Tulsi is related to Lord Krishna, because its leaves are similar to the colour of Shri Krishna. Apart from this, this basil has great importance in Ayurveda as well.

Know on which day to apply Rama-Shyama Tulsi

According to religious beliefs, Shyama or Rama Tulsi should be applied on any Thursday of Kartik month. Planting on this day is considered most auspicious and auspicious.