Vastu Tips: Know how the entrance of your house should be

According to Vastu, it is very important to understand how the main door of the house should be. According to Vastu Shastra, it is believed that positive and negative energy enters the house only from the main door and if there is any kind of obstruction in front of the main door of the house, then according to Vastu it will create a problem for you. If there is a tree or pole standing in front of your house or there is a pit, then it is an inauspicious sign for you. Due to this, your family members may have to suffer mental pain. To prevent its ill effects, make a swastika sign on the main entrance of the house daily and fill the pit outside the house immediately.

Many times we put vines and plants on the main entrance outside the house for the decoration of the house, which is not at all good according to Vastu. Instead, put a crystal ball on the main door or tie a red ribbon on the main door so that negative energy will not be able to enter the house.