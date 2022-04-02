Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep THESE things in mind during Kalash Sthapana to impress the Goddess

Vastu Tips: Vastu has a special place in our scriptures. According to Vastu, if you do every work and decorate according to Vastu, then it is sure to be blessed. On the other hand, wrong Vastu can also harm us. Acharya Indu Prakash today talked about the establishment of Navratri Kalash in Vastu.

The establishment of the Kalash should be done in the northeast corner of the house of worship. After cleaning a place in the north-east of the worship house, soil should be laid there, barley should be laid on top of it. A clean Kalash should be kept on it. A coconut wrapped in red cloth should be placed over the mouth of the Kalash and worshiping the Kalash should be done by invoking Varun Dev in the Kalash.

This was discussed in Vastu Shastra, about the establishment of the Mother Goddess on the first day of Navratri. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.