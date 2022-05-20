Vastu Tips: Buying a broom on THIS day brings bad luck; know auspicious time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips

Vastu Tips: If the old broom is damaged in the house and you want to buy a new broom, then in Vastu Shastra, there is an appropriate to do so. According to Vastu Shastra, Saturday should be chosen to replace the old broom in the house and to buy a new one.

Using a new broom on Saturday is considered very auspicious. Apart from this, it is always advisable to buy a broom in Krishna Paksha, whereas a broom purchased in Shukla Paksha is an indicator of bad luck. Therefore, a broom should never be bought during this time.