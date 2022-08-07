Vastu remedies that will help you crunch your financial problems

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu for money

Money is an important part of our lives and we all struggle to build a good flow of income for a good future. It is so said that money is not everything but still holds a lot of value as we get buying capacity and freedom. Vastu Shastra is one of the best ways to improve your financial growth. Vastu denotes money through 3 zones.

First is North (kuber than)-- it is the place of wealth accumulation. Second, Southeast (Agni kon) is also very important as it governs the liquidity of our cash. There are people who have lots of fixed assets but running cash is not available to them. They feel that they do not have ample cash in hand. The third zone that denotes money is the Northeast (Ishan kon) it brings prosperity, wealth, and overall growth.

Let’s understand how to fix the financial crunch according to Vastu.

1- North, ruled by mercury

Mercury's color is green and if used in North zone it increases the incoming money. It can be done through painting, wall colour, and wallpaper. You can also place a money plant in or water fountain in the North zone. It should be white and not too big in size. The mirror can also be used in the North zone as it duplicates the energy, which indicates a double flow of money. You can also place mercury yantra.

In the North zone, you can also use Kalash therapy. Keep a Kalash filled with water and put 3 coins and cover it. Keep changing the water in 2-3 days.

2- Southeast, ruled by Venus

In the Southeast Zone, the planet is venus so if you put Shukra yantra it brings money, luxury, and prosperity to your house.

The optimum amount of red colour should also be used in this direction. You can put a red bulb to activate this zone for cash liquidity to increase.

3- Northeast, ruled by Jupiter

Keep your northeast zone bright and clean. Do not clutter this direction. We can also use a mirror in this direction to duplicate the energies. Northeast is ruled by Jupiter (Guru), thus use yellow color in this direction. Jupiter yantra can also be placed in this zone.

These simple remedies can be of great help to increase the money inflow.

(Article by Vaishali Gupta)

