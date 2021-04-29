Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Remove these 10 things immediately from home to keep Goddess Lakshmi happy

In Vastu Shastra today, let's discuss 10 such things from Acharya Indu Prakash, which should be left out of the house. So that Goddess Lakshmi has a residence in your house.

According to Vastu Shastra, broken glass or cracked glass kept in the house, broken bed, useless utensils, locked clock, corrupted idol of God, broken furniture, bad photos and electronics goods, broken door and last thing closed Pens etc. should be removed from the house immediately.

All these things cause financial loss as well as mental stress of the people of the family. Which hinders the progress of the family members. Even the marital life of husband and wife has negative effects. By doing all these things outside the house, Goddess Lakshmi will visit your house and there will be peace and peace in the house.