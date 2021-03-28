Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DRZ_PAVAN_KHATRI Vastu Tips: Light fire in 'Holika Dahan' in this way to attract profit in business

Learn about the fire of Holi from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. Till date, you must have taken many measures to earn profit in the business, but how will the Holi fire also be beneficial for the growth of your business, today we will discuss it. According to Vastu Shastra, take three wheat earrings and six linseed earrings and burn them in the fire of Holi in the evening at Holikdahan, but do not allow them to burn completely, take out half the earrings in the middle of the fire.

Now wrap these half-burnt earrings in a red color cloth and keep them in one corner of your shop or office or hang them near the main gate. This will increase your business day-and-night, night-quadruple.

On the other hand, if there is any problem related to money in your family for a long time, then take sugarcane with leaves and put it in the fire of Holi. When all the sugarcane leaves are burnt, take out the sugarcane and take care that the sugarcane does not burn. Now keep this leftover sugarcane in the south-western part of your house or shop. You will definitely gain money.