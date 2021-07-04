Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITCHEN.HOTEL Vastu Tips: Construction of kitchen in Southeast direction of a hotel is considered auspicious

Vastu Shastra helps a person to attract positive energy to grow and prosper. Be it home, office, shop or hotel, if the Vastu tips are kept in mind during the construction then it definitely affects the income flow, health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness. In today's Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the direction in which a kitchen in the hotel should be constructed.

The kitchen plays an important role in any hotel because guests visit there to enjoy food, which is made in the kitchen and therefore it becomes important to keep these things in mind while constructing the kitchen in the hotel.

According to Vastu Shastra, for the construction of a kitchen in the hotel, one should choose the fiery angle ie south-east direction. Agni Dev is considered to be the bearer of the igneous angle and is an important role of fire in the kitchen work. Thus, making the place most suitable for the kitchen.

The platform for the stove in the kitchen should be in the southeast direction while the chef's mouth should be towards the east. Apart from this, it is better to choose the angular angle or west direction for the oven or microwave and the igneous, south or west direction for the fridge.

Also Read: Horoscope July 4: Aries should avoid money transactions today, know zodiac predictions for other signs