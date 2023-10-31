Thailand goes visa-free: Check 5 MUST visit places for your next holidays

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thailand goes visa-free

Travel latest news: Indian globetrotters, if you are also planning a New Year vacation with your loved ones then this news is for you. Thailand has waived visa requirements for Indians in a bid to boost the tourism industry in the country. A notification issued by Thai Tourism said that people from India can visit Thailand without any visa from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. Now that visa restrictions for Indian travellers have eased up, here's a list of picturesque destinations in Thailand that you should consider adding to your travel bucket list.

Visa-Free Thailand Travel: 5 Must-Visit Places For Your Next Holidays

Bangkok: With plenty of exciting things to see and do, Bangkok is a vibrant city where you can explore impressive places like the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, which offer a glimpse into Thai culture and history. Don't miss the lively Chatuchak Weekend Market if you enjoy shopping. One of the absolute highlights of Bangkok is its delicious street food. Make sure to savour some local dishes as they're a real treat for your taste buds. When the night falls, you can explore the city's nightlife. Chiang Mai: Rich in culture and natural beauty, you can visit Chiang Mai in northern Thailand to explore historic temples such as Wat Phra Singh take part in traditional Thai cooking classes, and visit the Doi Suthep temple on a nearby mountain. The city is also a hub for adventure activities and a great base for exploring the surrounding mountains and hill tribes. Phuket: Referred as a true tropical paradise, Phuket is the biggest island in Thailand which is famous for its incredible beaches, clear waters, and exciting nightlife. If you like lively spots, go to Patong Beach. But if you prefer quieter beaches, you'll love places like Kata and Karon. The best part is that Phuket is an excellent place to start your adventure to other nearby islands. You can take day trips to famous spots like the Phi Phi Islands or James Bond Island to explore even more beauty. Krabi Province: Krabi is known for its dramatic rocky cliffs, clear blue waters, and peaceful beaches. It's a great place for outdoor adventures and relaxing by the sea. When you're in Krabi, you can have a lot of fun with activities like rock climbing, snorkelling, and taking boat trips to explore the nearby islands in the Andaman Sea. It is a perfect destination for beach lovers and adventure seekers. Phi phi Islands: Situated in Thailand's Krabi Province, Phi Phi Islands are a group of incredibly beautiful islands known for their clear blue waters, lush green landscapes, impressive rocky cliffs, and vibrant underwater life. Among the Phi Phi Islands, Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh are the most famous ones. Phi Phi Islands can get quite crowded, particularly during peak tourist seasons, so you might want to consider visiting during quieter times for a more peaceful experience.

India has been ranked as Thailand's fourth largest tourism source market this year, contributing around 12 lakh arrivals. This places India behind Malaysia, China, and South Korea in terms of the number of visitors to Thailand. Earlier last week, Sri Lanka announced visa-free entry for visitors for people from 7 countries- India, China, and Russia as part of the pilot project till March 31, 2024.

Government data showed that the number of Indian travellers heading abroad showed a consistent increase, rising from 1.4 crore in 2011 to reach its peak of 2.7 crore in 2019. After a two-year period marked by pandemic-related restrictions, the numbers rebounded to 2.1 crore in 2022.

