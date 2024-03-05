Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple: How to reach, timings and more about this renowned devasthanam

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE How to reach, timings and more about Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple

The Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana, stands as a revered Hindu shrine dedicated to the goddess Mahakali. With a history spanning over 200 years, it holds profound significance not only for the local devotees but also for worshippers across the nation. Today, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the temple as part of his two-day tour of Telangana, commencing his day with prayers amidst its sacred ambience. This article serves as a comprehensive guide, providing essential information on accessing the temple, its operational hours, and other noteworthy aspects for those seeking to embark on a spiritual journey to this divine abode.

History and Significance:

The temple's history is intertwined with a story of faith and devotion. In 1813, a cholera outbreak swept through Secunderabad. A doli bearer named Suriti Appaiah, who was part of a military battalion deployed in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), prayed to the Mahakali there, vowing to install an idol in Secunderabad if the epidemic subsided. Upon his return, he installed a wooden idol of the goddess in 1815, marking the origin of the temple.

Over the years, the temple has grown and developed, with a stone idol of Goddess Mahakali being installed in 1964. Today, it stands as a significant spiritual centre, attracting devotees seeking blessings and fulfilling vows.

How to reach:

The Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple is situated in the heart of Secunderabad. Here's how you can reach the temple:

By Air: The closest airport is Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) in Hyderabad, roughly 35 kilometres away. Taxis, autos, and cabs are readily available from the airport to reach the temple.

By Train: Secunderabad Junction Railway Station (SC) is the nearest major railway station, situated around 2 kilometres from the temple. Similar to the airport, various transportation options connect the station to the temple.

By Road: The temple is well-connected by road to other parts of the city and surrounding areas. Public buses, taxis, and autos provide easy access.

Temple timings:

The temple remains open for darshan throughout the day at specific timings:

Timings Everyday Tuesday Friday Morning 06:00 AM - 01:00 PM 05:30 AM - 01:00 PM 06:00 AM - 01:00 PM Evening 04:00 PM - 08:30 PM 04:00 PM - 09:00 PM 04:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Festivals and special occasions:

The temple comes alive during various festivals, especially:

Ashada Jathara: This two-day festival, usually falling on a Sunday and Monday in July, witnesses lakhs of devotees thronging the temple.

Bonalu: This vibrant festival, celebrated across Telangana, also sees special pujas and offerings at the temple.

