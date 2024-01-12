Kalaram Mandir: How to reach, timings and more about Nashik's famous temple

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How to reach, timings and more about Kalaram Mandir.

Located in the bustling city of Nashik, Maharashtra, Kalaram Mandir is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Rama. This magnificent temple stands tall as a symbol of devotion and architectural grandeur, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists every year. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at the temple. Let’s dive into the details of how to reach this famous temple, its timings, and more.

History and Significance:

The history of Kalaram Mandir dates back to the 18th century when it was built by Sardar Rangrao Odhekar, a Maratha nobleman, in 1782. The name ‘Kalaram’ is derived from the black statue of Lord Rama that is enshrined in the temple. It is said that this statue was found in a nearby lake by a farmer while ploughing his field. The farmer then handed over the statue to Odhekar, who built the temple to house it.

The temple holds great religious significance for Hindus as it is believed to be one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (divine pillars) of Lord Shiva. It is also believed that Lord Rama along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana stayed at this place while they were in exile, making it a revered pilgrimage site for devotees.

How to Reach:

Kalaram Mandir is located in the Panchavati area of Nashik, which is well-connected by road, rail, and air. Here are the different modes of transportation one can opt for to reach this famous temple:

By Air: The nearest airport to Nashik is Ozar Airport, which is about 30 km away from the city. From there, one can take a taxi or bus to reach Kalaram Mandir.

By Train: Nashik has a railway station, which is well-connected to major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, etc. From the railway station, one can take a taxi or auto-rickshaw to reach the temple.

By Road: Nashik is well-connected by road to major cities in Maharashtra and neighboring states. One can either drive down to the city or take a bus from nearby cities like Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi, etc. to reach Kalaram Mandir.

Temple Timings:

Kalaram Mandir is open for devotees from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

The best time to visit Kalaram Mandir is during the festival of Ram Navami, which is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. The temple is beautifully decorated with lights and flowers, and a grand procession of Lord Rama’s idol is carried out around the city.

Architecture and Design:

One of the main attractions of Kalaram Mandir is its stunning architecture and design. The temple is built using black stones, which give it a unique and majestic look. The entrance of the temple is adorned with intricate carvings and sculptures depicting scenes from the epic Ramayana.

Apart from its architectural beauty, Kalaram Mandir also has a peaceful atmosphere that adds to its spiritual aura. The sound of bells, chanting of mantras, and fragrance of incense sticks create a serene environment for devotees to offer their prayers.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Darshan: Booking process, timings, how to reach and more

ALSO READ: PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik, urges everyone to carry out 'Swachhata Abhiyan' | Video