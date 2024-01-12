PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik, urges everyone to carry out 'Swachhata Abhiyan' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in Swachhata Abhiyan at Kalaram temple in Nashik.

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' at the Kalaram temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday. He also appealed the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen cleaning the area near a tree in the Kalaram temple in Nashik using a bucket and mop.

PM Modi had announced a Swachhta Abhiyan to clean places of religious importance in the advent of the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Being true to his commitment of Swachhta, he cleaned the premises of the Shree Kalaram Mandir, also imparting a pledge to all Indians to keep all places of religious significance clean. Take a look at the video.

After carrying out cleanliness drive in Kalaram temple, PM Modi offered prayers at Ramkund in Nashik.

Earlier, while addressing a youth event, PM Modi said that first time voters can bring new energy and power to our democracy. India’s youth becoming brand ambassadors of yoga and Ayurveda.

Not the first time when PM Modi participated in Swachhata Abhiyan. Earlier also, he has indulged in cleaning activities, in order to create awareness among the citizens.

More to follow...