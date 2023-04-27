Portals of Badrinath Dham opened for devotees: Know time, weather, registration and who can visit?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Badrinath Dham

The doors of Badrinath Dham opened to pilgrims on Thursday morning, amid the chanting of shlokas (hymns) and melodious tunes of the Army band. The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers. The temple of Badrinath Dham is a temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu and this place is one of the most sacred places mentioned in this religion, an ancient temple. Thousands of devotees gathered at the temple to witness the grand opening and waited to enter the shrine.

The first batch of pilgrims left Haridwar for the Chardham Yatra on Saturday and the Yatra began from Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya (April 22). Earlier, on Tuesday, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened and the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas. According to the Uttarakhand government, till now, more than 17 lakh registrations have been done for Chardham Yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

Badrinath Dham: Weather

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy snowfall and rain in the Kedarnath and Badrinath areas for the next few days. Therefore, pilgrims have been asked to take adequate precautions while visiting the holy shrines.

Due to rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas in the past few days, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar, said officials on Sunday (April 23).

Badrinath Dham: Registration

For registration, puja booking and online donations, you can visit -- https://badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in/

Pilgrims Help Line: 0135-2741600

How to register

There is no fee involved in the Tourist registration process.

Please carry valid personal ID proof during the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib yatra.

Modes of Registration

1) Online through this Web Portal

2) Through Mobile Application - Tourist Care Uttarakhand (Download Android App & iOS App )

3) Through WhatsApp Facility - Mobile Number: +91 8394833833

Type: “Yatra” to initiate the registration process in WhatsApp.

Mode of Verification

Physically only at the shrine being visited through scanning of the “QR Code” in the mobile app or downloaded “Yatra Registration Letter”.

Read More Travel News