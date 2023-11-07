Inside Atlantis The Royal: Staying at 'World's Most Expensive Hotel Suite' would cost you Rs ...!

Follow us on Image Source : ATLANTIS.COM Inside Atlantis The Royal

Most expensive hotel suite: Living in a luxury hotel is a dream that many people hold close to their hearts. The allure of such an extravagant lifestyle is undeniable, as it offers an experience of comfort and convenience that is second to none. Recently, Alanna, the cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, treated her Instagram followers to an exclusive tour of what has been dubbed the world's most expensive hotel room. This super luxurious accommodation Atlantis The Royal located in Dubai comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of $100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approx) for just one night's stay.

Nestled within The Atlantis, the Royal Mansion comes with incredible views of the Arabian Sea and the beautiful Dubai cityscape. The two-storey suite has its own infinity pool, a gracious entrance adorned with age-old olive trees, accommodations for nine adults and four children, and a plethora of upscale amenities.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Panday wrote, ''Tour of the most expensive hotel suite in the world. $100,000 a night gets you 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms with steam rooms, 12-Seat dining room/ Conference Room, Indoor and Outdoor kitchens, Movie theatre, Office/Library, Private bar and Game room, 10-seat Arabian-style sunken majlis, Temperature-controlled infinity pool, Private deck with 360-degree views.''

Step Inside World's Most Expensive Hotel Suite

The luxury hotel made its debut in January 2023. The grand opening featured an outstanding performance by singer, Beyonce. If reports are to be believed, Beyonce was paid a staggering USD 24 million for her one-night show. The event drew over a thousand celebrities and VIP guests from various parts of the globe, with notable figures like model Kendall Jenner and rapper Jay-Z making their way to Dubai to partake in the invite-only unveiling.

Read More Travel News